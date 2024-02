The Chinese New Year was celebrated in Kathmandu with a cultural fair at Tundikhel on Monday.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Indira Rana Magar expressed their best wishes on the occasion.

The celebrations also included cultural dances and musical performances showcasing Chinese way of life.

This was the first such event organized in Nepal on the occasion of Chinese New Year.

Here are some pictures of the celebrations.