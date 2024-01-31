Reconstruction of Kaiser Mahal nears completion (Pictures)

Reconstruction of Kaiser Mahal, which was damaged in the 2015 earthquake, is nearing completion.

According to the private construction company that began reconstruction of Kaiser Mahal in November 2019, nearly 90 percent of the reconstruction work has been completed.

Construction of garden and drainage, painting, electricity installation and other works are currently in progress.

Narakanta Sapkota, an engineer with the company, said that Kaiser Mahal will be handed over to the government by late February after completing all the works.

Bir Shumsher had built a palace for his younger brother Jeet Shumsher on the land where Kaiser Mahal stands today. Jeet Shumsher later sold it to Chandra Shumsher, who then destroyed the old palace and built a new one with a garden and a library as per the desire of his son Kaiser Shumsher.

The Ministry of Education was shifted to Kaiser Mahal after a fire at the Singha Durbar 1974. The Ministry of Education was shifted back to the Singha Durbar after the 2011 earthquake, while Kaiser Mahal continued to house the Kaiser Library.

After Kaiser Mahal is handed over to the government, the Ministry of Education will shift its offices there while the Kaiser Library will also remain in the complex.