Traders pull down shutters after KMC bans parking in New Road (Pictures)

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC)’s decision to ban parking in New Road area has been met with protests.

Traders in New Road area have closed their shutters in protest after the KMC banned parking in the area from Tuesday morning.

The traders say that customers won’t come because of the ban on parking. They are preparing to visit the ward office to discuss the matter.

Municipal police teams removed vehicles parked in New Road area on Tuesday morning.

According to KMC, free parking facility is available in Kathmandu Tower as an alternative to parking in New Road.

KMC Police chief Raju Nath Pandey said that 300 four-wheelers and 700 two-wheelers can be parked in Kathmandu Tower.

KMC had earlier banned parking in Jhonchhe area.