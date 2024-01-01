Protest march demanding action against guilty in Balkumari incident (Pictures)

A protest march was organized at Gwarko of Lalitpur on Monday demanding justice for the two youths who were killed during clashes between the police and protestors on Friday.

The protestors, who included the kin of the deceased, demanded the home minister’s resignation over the police firing that resulted in the death of the two youths and stringent punishment against the guilty. They also demanded that the deceased be declared martyrs.

The protestors said that they would march up to Patan Hospital and then return to Gwarko for a condolence meeting.

Police opened fire during a protest over the Employment Permit System (EPS) examination for South Korea at Balkumari on Friday.

Sujan Rawat of Dailekh and Birendra Shah of Achham were killed in the incident. Their families have accused the government of forming an investigation committee without coordinating with them.

The government has suspended the police officer who had given orders to open fire during the protest. It has also formed a high-level inquiry commission to investigate the incident.

The government has also decided to provide Rs 1 million each to the families of the deceased.