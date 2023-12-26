Jyapu Day marked in Kathmandu (Pictures)

People from the Newar community are celebrating Yomari Punhi, also known as Yomari Purnima, and Jyapu Day across the country on Tuesday.

The Newar community celebrates Yomari Punhi on the full moon day of December every year. The chief delicacy consumed on this day is yomari, a steamed sweet dumpling made from rice flour and filled with jaggery, sesame seeds and molasses.

The Newars of Kathmandu also celebrate it as Jyapu Day.

On Tuesday, people from the Newar community organized a procession in Kathmandu to mark Yomari Punhi and Jyapu Day.

Here are some pictures of the celebration.