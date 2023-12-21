Police detain 15 demonstrators from Maitighar (Pictures)

Police have detained 15 people for holding a demonstration at Maitighar in Kathmandu.

Human rights activists and campaigners had reached Maitighar to stage a demonstration demanding formation of a judicial committee for investigation into the sale and purchase of Ncell shares.

Superintendent of Police Kumodh Dhungel at District Police Range, Kathmandu, said that 15 people including Krishna Pahadi were detained for staging a demonstration in a prohibited zone.

He said that they have detained 13 men and two women and kept them at the police office.

On November 20, the District Administration Office, Kathmandu, had designated the Maitighar-New Baneshwar stretch and other places as prohibited zones for 30 days. Kathmandu’s Chief District Officer Jitendra Basnet extended the period for the prohibited zones by two months on Wednesday.