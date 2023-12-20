City on crutches (Pictures)

The April 2015 earthquake in Nepal caused a huge loss of lives and property. Nearly 9,000 people lost their lives while more than 1 million structures were destroyed or damaged.

Many structures have since been reconstructed, but some still serve as a grim reminder of the earthquake as they still await reconstruction after more than eight years.

Houses, temples and other structures damaged by the quake can be seen held up by wooden props in places like Basantapur and Hanuman Dhoka of Kathmandu and Patan of Lalitpur.

People are forced to live in such houses risking their lives.