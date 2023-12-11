Bala Chaturdashi observed at Pashupatinath (Pictures)

Hindus observed the Bala Chaturdashi festival at the Pashupatinath Temple on Monday.

Devotees kept vigil on Sunday night lighting oil lamps in remembrance of their deceased family members. They scattered Satvij – 100 different types of food grains – around the temple premises early Monday morning praying for the peace of the departed souls.

Bala Chaturdashi falls on Margashirsha Krishna Chaturdashi, or the fourteenth day of the dark fortnight of Margashirsha month according to the Hindu calendar.

Devotees from all over the country arrive in Kathmandu to observe the festival at Pashupati every year.

Those who cannot come to Pashupati light lamps and scatter Satvij in Shiva temples and shrines near their houses.

Here are some pictures of devotees observing the festival at Pashupati.