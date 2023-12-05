Ward chair's house torched for not doing work

The house of Chairman of Ward Number 6 of Pakhribas Municipality, Dhankuta Devendra Guragai was torched by a local youth angry after Guragai did not do his work.

The Guragais knew about the fire at around 12:48 Monday morning and it was taken under control with help from the locals. The house was locked from outside and torched when the Guragais were asleep during the night.

Sushil Adhikari, 20, from the same place was taken under control by the police. “The youth we had taken under control with suspicion has accepted the arson,” Chief of Dhankuta Police SP Krishna Prasad Koirala said.

The youth told the police that he torched the house after Guragai, elected on a Nepali Congress (NC) ticket did not do the work the youth wanted done.

Only Ward Chairman Guragai and his wife were at the house at the time of arson. Their son and daughter-in-law stay in Kathmandu.