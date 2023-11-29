Same-sex marriage registered for first time in Nepal

Same-sex marriage has been registered for the first time in Nepal.

The marriage between Ram Bahadur Gurung of Dordi Rural Municipality-2, Lamjung, and Surendra Pandey of Kawasoti Municipality-8, Nawalparasi, has been legally registered, according to Yuvaraj Adhikari, chairman of Dordi Rural Municipality.

The marriage was registered in Dordi Rural Municipality.

Earlier, Sanjiv Gurung, also known as Pinky Gurung, had filed a petition at the Supreme Court seeking its opinion on whether same-sex marriages can be registered or not. The Supreme Court had issued an interim order to register same-sex marriages and keep temporary records of those marriages.

The Department of National ID and Civil Registration has also written to the rural municipality to register the marriage according to the order.