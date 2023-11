A street drama was performed in front of Kashthamandap at Basantapur, Kathmandu, on Sunday afternoon to raise awareness of gender-based violence.

The street drama was presented by the Federation of Community Forestry Users Nepal (FECOFUN).

A 16-day campaign against violence against women began Saturday.

FECOFUN organized the event with the slogan “Unite! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls” as part of the campaign.

Here are some pictures of the event.