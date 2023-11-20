Chhath Puja observed in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Chhath Puja, the Hindu festival dedicated to the sun god, was observed across the country on Sunday.

In Kathmandu, too, the festival was marked by worshiping and making offerings to the setting sun on the Bagmati riverbank at Thapathali.

Devotees visited the riverbanks in large numbers to observe the festival.

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Lalitpur Metropolitan City Mayor Chiri Babu Maharjan and others also attended Chhath Puja at Thapathali.

The four-day Chhath festival is dedicated to the worship of Surya, the sun god, and his sister Chhathi Mata.

Devotees worship and offer arghya to the rising and setting sun wishing for the happiness and prosperity of their family and children.

Here are some pictures of Chhath Puja performed at Thapathali on Sunday.