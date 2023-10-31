School principal shot dead in Kalaiya

Principal of Bal Ekta Secondary School in Kalaiya Sub Metropolitan City 6 of Bara Rupesh Swarnakar has been shot dead on Monday afternoon.

A group of four assailants who arrived on two motorcycles shot Swarnakar, 39, when he was returning to the school carrying lunch as part of his daily routine. He was shot on the neck and head.

He breathed his last at around two in the afternoon at the Nepal Mediciti Vayodha Hospital in Birgunj where he was taken following preliminary treatment at the Provincial Hospital in Kalaiya, according to Nepal Police Spokesperson DIG Kuber Kadayat.

The assailants used motorcycles with Indian registration numbers and could not be identified as their faces were covered by helmets, according to Ward Chair of Kalaiya-6 Ram Bishwas Thakur Lohar.

The police have recovered four bullet shells at the site of incident and have started investigations on the basis of CCTV footage.

Swarnakar and his elder brother Sumodh Kumar Sarraf had been running the school in partnership for the past 12 years. “He didn’t have enmity with anyone nor had he received any security threats. Such incident has suddenly happened today,” Sarraf told Setopati.

Swarnakar is survived by his wife and two sons.