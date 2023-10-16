Heading home for Dashain (Pictures)

People have started leaving Kathmandu in droves to celebrate Dashain in their native places as the festival began with Ghatasthapana on Sunday.

The New Bus Park at Gongabu as well as other entry and exit points of Kathmandu Valley are teeming with people returning home for the festival.

Most schools in Kathmandu are already closed for Dashain holidays since Friday.

The number of people leaving the Valley is expected to increase over the next few days.

Here are some pictures taken at the New Bus Park in Gongabu on Monday.