Nepalis return from Israel (Pictures)

The Nepal Airlines plane carrying 253 Nepali nationals stranded in Israel has arrived at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu early Friday morning.

The plane that took off from Tel Aviv Airport in Israel Thursday afternoon landed at the TIA at three in the morning.

Family members and relatives of the Nepalis returning from Israel had been waiting to receive them since Thursday.

The rescued Nepalis looked visibly happy at being able to return home, but many of them also could not hold back their tears as they were reunited with their families.

The 274-seater Airbus A-330-200 (9N ALZ) flight had taken off from the TIA with Foreign Minister NP Saud at 4 AM Thursday to bring back Nepalis stranded in Israel.

There are currently 4,500 Nepalis working as caregivers in Israel and are reported to be safe, while 265 Nepali students were pursuing their studies in agriculture and other disciplines there.

Ten of the students were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, an area in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip, in a surprise attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Saturday.