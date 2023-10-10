Candlelight vigil in Patan for Nepali students killed in Israel (Pictures)

A candlelight vigil was observed on Monday to pay tribute to the 10 Nepali students who were killed in Saturday’s attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel.

Nepal Student Union held the candlelight vigil in memory of the deceased students at Patan Durbar Square in Lalitpur on Monday evening.

The students who took part in the vigil held placards demanding an end to the war and safety of Nepalis in Israel, among others.

The Nepali Embassy in Israel said in a statement released on Monday evening that it has rescued Nepali students in Israel and also started relocating them to safety. The embassy said that the government is taking initiatives to repatriate Nepalis from Israel.

Here are some pictures of the candlelight vigil.