PM Dahal inspects damage caused by quake in Bajhang (Pictures)

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has visited Bajhang district to inspect the damage caused by Tuesday’s earthquake.

PM Dahal, who arrived in the district in a Nepal Army helicopter on Friday morning, took stock of the damage caused by the tremor in district headquarters Chainpur.

He inquired with Bajhang’s chief district officer and local people’s representatives about the damage caused by the quake and works done to provide immediate relief to the affected.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka, Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Foreign Minister NP Saud, chief of National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority Anil Pokharel also accompanied the prime minister on his visit.

PM Dahal said that the government will provide Rs 50,000 each for building temporary shelters to families whose houses were completely damaged in the earthquake and Rs 15,000-20,000 each to other affected families.

He also said that the families of those killed in the earthquake will be provided Rs 200,000 each immediately and that the government will provide free treatment to those injured in the quake.

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake with its epicenter at Talkot jolted Bajhang at 2:40 PM Tuesday. Dozens of aftershocks have been recorded in Chainpur and Talkot since then.

The quake has damaged 135 structures including 60 houses in Bajhang. Four houses in Bungal Municipality, two in Vitthadchir and one in Kedarsyun have been completely damaged, while 41 houses in Jaya Prithvi Municipality have also suffered damage.

Forty-year-old Gunmati Dhami of Okhal in Jaya Prithvi Municipality-11 died in the earthquake.