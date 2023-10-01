Government takes back fuel price hike

The government has withdrawn the price hike of petroleum products.

Addressing the House of Representatives (HoR) on Sunday Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) will take back the rise in fuel price it announced on Saturday.

He has added that the price hike has been taken back considering the upcoming festivals and benefits of the consumers.

The NOC had raised the price of petrol by Rs 2 per liter, and diesel and kerosene oil by Rs 6 per liter effective from Sunday evening. It had also raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 215 per cylinder.

Dahal convened an emergency Cabinet meeting earlier on Sunday to discuss the rise in price of petroleum products.