Kumari Puja performed at Basantapur (Pictures)

Kumari Puja was performed at Basantapur, Kathmandu, on the second day of Indra Jatra on Wednesday.

A mass worship of young girls from the Newar community dressed as the living goddess Kumari was held as part of the Kumari Puja, which began at nine in the morning.

It is believed that performing Kumari Puja brings peace, happiness and prosperity.

The eight-day-long Indra Jatra began on Tuesday with the raising of Yosin, a wooden pole, with the banner of Indra, the Hindu god of rain and good harvest, at Kathmandu Durbar Square.

Chariot processions of the deities Ganesh, Bhairav and Kumari are taken around different parts of the city for three days during the festival.

Other major attractions of Indra Jatra include masked dances such as Majipa Lakhey and Pulu Kisi and displays of various deities.

Here are some pictures of the Kumari Puja.