Doctors protest against attacks on health workers (Pictures)

Doctors have taken to the streets to protest against attacks on health workers in different parts of the country.

Doctors from Patan Hospital, Bir Hospital and other health institutions staged a demonstration at Maitighar in Kathmandu on Tuesday to protest against recent incidents of assault on doctors and other health workers.

They have demanded immediate implementation of the Security of the Health Workers and Health Organizations (First Amendment) Act, 2022.

After a patient died during treatment at Manipal Hospital in Pokhara, her relatives beat up doctors and also vandalized the hospital on Monday.

Ward chair of Besishahar Muncipality-7 Rishi Ram Basnet physically assaulted a doctor at Lamjung District Hospital on Sunday night. Police have arrested Basnet on assault charge.

Earlier, relatives of a patient had beaten up two doctors of the Hetauda-based Sancho Hospital on September 13. Doctors across the country had gone on strike halting all but emergency services following the incident. They had returned to work following a six-point agreement with the government.

Here are some pictures of the demonstration on Tuesday.