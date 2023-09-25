Relief teachers sleep on the road in protest (Pictures)

Relief teachers continued their agitation in Kathmandu on Monday as well.

Stating that the agreement between the government and the Nepal Teachers’ Federation (NTF) did not address their demands, the disgruntled teachers protested in a different manner on Monday by sleeping on the road at Baber Mahal.

The government and the NTF signed a six-point agreement on Friday. But the Nepal Relief Teachers’ Central Committee, issuing a statement after the agreement, said that the agreement did not address their demands.

Here are some pictures of the protest.