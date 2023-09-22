Teachers' protest against school education bill enters third day (Pictures)

Teachers associated with the Nepal Teachers’ Federation continued their protest against the school education bill for the third consecutive day on Friday.

The agitating teachers held a protest march from Maitighar to New Baneshwar on Friday as well.

The protest has led to traffic congestion, and traffic police have asked vehicles to use alternative routes.

Talks between the government and agitating teachers held on Thursday morning and evening ended inconclusively.

Acting Prime Minister and Defense Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka has instructed the government talks team to try to conclude the talks with the teachers on Friday itself.

Khadka discussed the matter with Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Law Minister Dhan Raj Gurung, Education Minister Ashok Rai, Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma, Chief Secretary Baikuntha Aryal and secretaries of the ministries concerned.

The Nepal Teachers’ Federation National Committee began Kathmandu-centric protest programs from Wednesday expressing dissatisfaction over various provisions in the bill registered in Parliament.

Teachers from all over the country have arrived in Kathmandu to join the protests. The teachers said that their agitation will continue until their demands are fulfilled.

Here are some pictures of the protest on Friday.