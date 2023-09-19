Public vehicles to get dedicated lane from Wednesday (Pictures)

The Department of Roads is setting aside a dedicated lane for the express bus service between Surya Binayak of Bhaktapur and Ratna Park of Kathmandu that is set to commence on the occasion of Constitution Day on Wednesday.

The dedicated lane is currently being painted red with the help of five machines. The DoR aims to finish painting the lane from Bhaktapur to Lainchaur within two days.

According to Ishwari Datta Paneru, spokesperson for the Department of Transport Management, 25 buses will operate from 9-11 AM and from 4-6 PM initially as part of the express bus service.

Apart from ambulances, fire engines and hearses, other vehicles will not be allowed to use the dedicated lane during those periods.

Traffic police will take action against private vehicles found using the dedicated lane during office hours.