Women celebrate Teej at Pashupati (Pictures)

Hindu women across the country are celebrating Haritalika Teej with great fervor on Monday.

The festival falls on Bhadra Shukla Tritiya, or the third day of the bright fortnight in the month of Bhadra according to the Hindu calendar. It is believed that worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day brings peace and prosperity to one’s life and family.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati was accepted by Lord Shiva as his wife after fasting and remaining austere for many years. So, married women fast on this day praying for their husband’s long life while unmarried women pray for a husband like Lord Shiva.

Temples dedicated to Lord Shiva across the country including the Gokarneshwar, Doleshwar, Nageshwar, and Makhan Mahadev temples in Kathmandu Valley have been drawing devotees in large numbers since early morning on Tuesday.

At the Pashupatinath Temple, all four doors have been opened to the public since 3 AM.

Here are some pictures of women praying, singing and dancing as they celebrated Teej at Pashupatinath on Monday.