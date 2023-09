President Ram Chandra Paudel visited the Krishna Mandir in Patan on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Wednesday.

Lawmakers Udaya Shumsher Rana and Prem Bahadur Maharjan, Industry Minister of Bagmati province Ram Krishna Chitrakar, and Lalitpur Metropolitan City Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan were also present on the occasion.

President Paudel also observed the cultural heritage of Patan Durbar Square during his visit.