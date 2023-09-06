Krishna Janmashtami celebrated in Patan (Pictures)

Hindus across the country are celebrating Krishna Janmashtami with great fanfare on Wednesday.

The day celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and proponent of Gyanayog, Karmayog and Bhaktiyog.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna was born in the Dwapar era on the midnight of Bhadra Krishna Ashthami, or the eighth day of the dark fortnight of Bhadra according to the Hindu calendar. The night of Krishna Janmasthtami is known as Moharatri.

On this day, devotees visit Krishna temples, sing devotional songs, observe fast and keep an all-night vigil to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

The Krishna Mandir in Patan also saw a large number of devotees since Wednesday morning.

The government has declared a public holiday on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Here are some pictures of devotees at the Krishna Mandir in Patan.