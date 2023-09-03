Demonstration demanding renaming of Koshi province (Pictures)

A demonstration was held in Lalitpur on Sunday demanding renaming of Koshi province.

People from the Kirat community organized a demonstration march from Jawalakhel to the Chumlung Him in Dholahiti on Sunday afternoon to mark the 35th establishment day of Kirat Yakthung Chumlung.

They demanded that the name of Koshi province be scrapped and the province be renamed as “Limbuwan Kirat” on the basis of historical identity.

An art exhibition was also held on the occasion.

The provincial assembly of the then Province 1 had endorsed Koshi as the name of the province by more than two-thirds majority on March 1. But people from the Kirat and other ethnic communities have been protesting against the province’s name ever since.

Here are some pictures of the demonstration.