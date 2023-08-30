NSU protests against engineering tuition fee hike (Pictures)

Nepal Student Union (NSU), a student wing of Nepali Congress, has demanded that the Tribhuvan University Institute of Engineering (IoE) withdraw its decision to increase the tuition fee for bachelor’s level engineering programs in its constituent colleges.

The NSU staged a demonstration led by central member Adarsha Malla on Tuesday demanding withdrawal of the tuition fee hike.

Central members Bijay Mahato, Bikram Lal Kandel, Shailesh Mishra, Lalitpur NSU President Saroj Ghodasaini and others also took part in the demonstration.

The protesting students marched from Pulchowk Campus to Maitighar.

“The fee hike should be withdrawn immediately,” NSU central member Anurag Shah told Setopati. “NSU Pulchowk Campus chapter President Sulabh Chapagain’s life should also be saved.”

Chapagain has been staging a fast-unto-death since August 21 demanding withdrawal of the fee hike. Shah said that Chapagain’s health is deteriorating.

Students have been staging protests since the IoE increased the tuition fee for engineering programs in its constituent colleges from Rs 318,000 to Rs 775,420.

The IoE has said that it had to increase the tuition fee as it has not been increased for the last 27 years.

Here are some pictures of the protest on Tuesday.