Panchadan festival observed in Patan (Pictures)

Panchadan, the festival of five summer gifts, was observed in Patan of Lalitpur on Thursday.

The festival is celebrated by Bajrayana Buddhists, especially Shakyas and Bajracharyas, from the Newar community of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur, Lalitpur, Panauti and Banepa.

On this day, Buddhist artifacts are displayed in monasteries and households and giant effigies of Dipankara Buddhas are paraded around town. People worship the Dipankara Buddhas and offer Panchadan – which comprises rice grains, wheat grains, fruit, salt and money – to alms-seekers.

According to legend, the Panchadan festival is being celebrated every year since Nepal Sambat 512 (AD 1390).

Here are some pictures of the festival observed in Patan on Thursday.