International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples marked (Pictures)

The 29th International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is being marked with various events across the country on Wednesday.

The theme for this year’s International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is “Indigenous youth as agents of change for self-determination”.

According to the Nepal Federation of indigenous Nationalities (NEFIN), special emphasis has been given on empowerment of indigenous youth this year.

The Indigenous Nationalities Commission organized an event at New Baneshwar to mark the day while NEFIN organized another event at the Nepal Academy in Kamaladi.

The Federation of Nepalese Indigenous Nationalities Journalists (FoNIJ) also organized an event in Kathmandu to mark the occasion on Wednesday.

On December 23, 1994, the United Nations General Assembly decided to observe August 9 as the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples every year to raise awareness about the protection and promotion of the rights of indigenous peoples. The date commemorates the day of the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations held in Geneva in 1982.

The United Nations had commemorated 1994-2004 as the International Decade of the World’s Indigenous People.