Nagdhunga-Sisnekhola evacuation tunnel completed (Pictures)

The evacuation tunnel of the tunnel road connecting Nagdhunga of Kathmandu and Sisnekhola of Dhading has been completed.

The tunnel breakthrough took place on Monday afternoon. Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Prakash Jwala was also present on the occasion.

The evacuation tunnel is 2,557 meters long and will be used for emergency services.

The length of the project’s main tunnel is 2,688 meters, of which 500 meters remain to be excavated. Work is underway targeting a breakthrough by Dashain.

Construction of the tunnel began on 21 October, 2019.

The total cost of the project is Rs 22 billion. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has provided an assistance of Rs 16 billion while the rest is funded by the Nepal government.

Here are some pictures of the breakthrough ceremony.