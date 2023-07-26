Victims of microfinance institutions stage protest in Kathmandu (Pictures)

Victims of microfinance institutions were involved in a scuffle with police during a protest organized in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

The protesters had marched from Maitighar to New Baneshwar on Wednesday morning. A scuffle took place when police personnel tried to stop the protesters from entering the prohibited zone outside the Parliament building.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Adhikari, acting spokesperson for District Police Range, Kathmandu, some protesters were arrested from gate no. 3 of the Parliament building.

Victims of microfinance institutions have been staging demonstrations in Kathmandu for the past several months with various demands including revocation of microfinance institutions.

Here are some photos of the protest on Wednesday.