Devotees visit Pashupati as the month of Shrawan begins (Pictures)

The Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu saw a large number of devotees since early morning on Monday as the month of Shrawan began.

The month of Shrawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, with Mondays considered especially auspicious for worshiping him.

Hindu women visit temples and shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva in Shrawan. Many women abstain from meat consumption the whole month and also observe fast on Mondays.

It is believed that visiting Lord Shiva's temples and worshiping him in Shrawan, especially on Mondays, washes away one’s sins and brings peace and prosperity in life.

Here are some pictures of devotees at Pashupatinath on Monday.