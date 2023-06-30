Oli takes part in rice plantation in Chitwan (Pictures)

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli took part in rice plantation in Bharatpur of Chitwan district on Friday.

He planted rice seedlings manually as well as with a rice transplanter at Kerunga in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-24.

Oli was in Chitwan to attend an event organized to mark the National Paddy Day.

Speaking at the event, Oli said that even the blockade by India could not break Nepal’s resolve as it is an agricultural country. He also stressed on the need to increase rice production.

