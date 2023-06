Muslims are celebrating Bakar Eid, one of their biggest festivals, on Thursday.

On Bakar Eid, Muslims offer special prayers at mosques and exchange greetings with each other.

They then go home and sacrifice a goat or lamb. The meat is shared equally among family, friends and relatives, and poor people.

The government has declared a public holiday on the occasion of Bakar Eid.

Here are some photos taken at the Jame Masjid at Ghantaghar, Kathmandu.