President Paudel discharged from hospital

President Ram Chandra Paudel has been discharged from hospital.

President Paudel returned to the Sheetal Niwas on Wednesday after being discharged from hospital following treatment.

Issuing a statement on Wednesday, spokesperson for the President’s Office Shailaja Regmi Bhattarai said that President Paudel has returned to his official residence after undergoing treatment.

The president’s health condition is normal.

President Paudel was admitted to the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center inside the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, Kathmandu, on June 17 after his hearbeat became unstable.

Doctors at the hospital implanted a pacemaker in his chest on June 20 to stabilize his heartbeat.