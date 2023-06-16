CAAN seeks written explanation from Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has sought explanation from Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah.

CAAN has given seven days to Shah to furnish a written explanation explaining why he got the wire fencing of the Tribhuvan International Airport at Kathmandu Metropolitan City 9 without informing the regulatory body.

Superintendent of Metropolitan Police Raju Pandey mobilized metropolitan police to cut the wire fencing on Thursday. The police cut the fencing citing Shah’s orders despite request by CAAN staffers to not do so.

CAAN has cited the CAAN Act, 1996 and asked Shah why he should not be punished as per section 25(1) for the offense under section 7.

“If anybody does anything regulated or prohibited by the Authority pursuant to Section 7 without obtaining prior permission from it or contrary to any terms, if any prescribed by the Authority in the course of granting permission, the Authority may subject such person to a fine of up to Fifty Thousand Rupees,” states section 25(1).