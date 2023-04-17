Rs 2.69b corruption case lodged against 9 including Security Printing Center chief Bikal Paudel

The Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has lodged a corruption case demanding claims amounting to Rs 2.69 billion from nine persons including Executive Director of the Security Printing Center Bikal Paudel.

A case has been registered with the Special Court against them for awarding/winning contract for procurement of Power System in Security Printing Press, and Pressurized Fuel Storage Tank by taking commission, according to CIAA Spokesperson Bhola Dahal.

The CIAA has sought claims of Rs 690 million from Paudel alone.

The other officials to be charged include the then center staffers Navin Kumar Pokharel, Ramesh Prasad Pokharel, Manik Man Maharjan, Ram Bahadur Buda and Shirish Upadhyaya; and private entrepreneurs Rohit Man Pradhan and Bhuwan Maharjan; and consultant Mitra Lal Gurau.