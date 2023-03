Ghode Jatra was marked at Tundikhel in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Nepal Army presented various equestrian shows and competitions on the occasion.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Speaker Devraj Ghimire and others were present at Tundikhel to observe Ghode Jatra.

Here are some pictures.