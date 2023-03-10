CAAN lifts suspension of Shree Airlines

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has revoked suspension of Shree Airlines.

CAAN had suspended all flights of Shree after one of its aircraft flying to Bhairahawa from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu on Thursday had to return mid-flight after its fire detection system warned of a fire in one of the plane’s engines.

Issuing a statement Friday, the airlines has said that it has received permission for resumption of operation after a team of experts conducted technical inspection of all the planes, and comprehensive study of engineering, operation, safety, and financial state and administrative capacity of the company.

It has also expressed commitment to meeting all the aviation safety standards.

All eight planes of the company were grounded on Friday after CAAN wrote to Shree Airlines informing that all its flights have been suspended until it conducts airworthiness inspection of the airlines following the incident in the aircraft with the registration number 9N-ANR. “Normal flights may resume after satisfactory inspection is conducted,” read the letter signed by Deputy Manager of the Flight Operation Division of CAAN Binaya Giri.

Flight crew of the De Havilland Canada DHC-8 (DHC-8, Q400) plane, manufactured by Bombardier and commonly known as the Dash 8, that took off from the TIA with 78 passengers onboard made the decision to fly back to the TIA shortly after the takeoff following a warning from the aircraft’s fire detection system of a possible fire in the plane’s right engine