All flights of Shree suspended until airworthiness inspection by CAAN

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has suspended all flights of Shree Airlines after one of its aircraft flying to Bhairahawa from Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in Kathmandu on Thursday had to return mid-flight after its fire detection system warned of a fire in one of the plane’s engines.

CAAN has written to Shree Airlines informing that all its flights have been suspended until it conducts airworthiness inspection of the airlines following the incident in the aircraft with the registration number 9N-ANR. “Normal flights may resume after satisfactory inspection is conducted,” reads the letter signed by Deputy Manager of the Flight Operation Division of CAAN Binaya Giri.

Flight crew of the De Havilland Canada DHC-8 (DHC-8, Q400) plane, manufactured by Bombardier and commonly known as the Dash 8, that took off from the TIA with 78 passengers onboard made the decision to fly back to the TIA shortly after the takeoff following a warning from the aircraft’s fire detection system of a possible fire in the plane’s right engine.