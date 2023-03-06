Holi celebrations at Basantapur (Pictures)

Holi, or Phagu Purnima, the Hindu festival of colors, is being celebrated with great fanfare in the hilly regions of the country on Monday.

Basantapur of Kathmandu is a riot of color as a special event is organized there to mark the festival. Foreign tourists have also arrived in significant numbers to join in the celebrations.

The festival signifies the victory of good over evil and also marks the arrival of spring, which is why it is also known as Basanta Utsav.

The Terai region of Nepal celebrates Holi on Tuesday.

Here are some pictures of the Holi celebrations at Basantapur.