Nhinba community celebrates Lhosar (Pictures)

The Nhinba community, an ethnic community from Humla, celebrated Lhosar with great fervor on Thursday, the third day of Gyalpo Lhosar.

Nhinba people dressed in their ethnic attires marked the festival by circumambulating the Bauddha stupa and performing worship.

The Nhinba people celebrate Lhosar for three to seven days according to their tradition.

After performing worship at a monastery or stupa, they gather in their homes or community and celebrate the festival with various delicacies.

Here are some pictures taken at Baudhha on Thursday.