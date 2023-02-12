Doctors end protest after 6-point deal with government

The agitating doctors who had stopped all services apart from emergency after a six-point deal with the government.

The doctors, who started the protest after Dr Janith Lal Singh of the National Trauma Center was thrashed by the police for walking in front of the hospital during the presidential convoy on Friday, agreed to return to work after the Nepal Medical Association and the government team signed the six-point deal at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) Sunday.

The government team was led by Secretary with the OPMCM Ganesh Pandey and the doctors’ by NMA President Dr Lochan Karki.

The agreement includes completing the process of action against senior head constable Shambhu Jung Gurung, who has already been suspended for thrashing Dr Singh, within a week.

The government has also agreed to amend the protocol for VIP security in a way that there is no difficulty for the patients, health institutions, general public, schools and other sensitive institutions during the VIP convoy.

The fourth point of the six-point deal mentions that recommendations for amendment to that regard will be made within a week and the government will implement those recommendations as soon as possible.