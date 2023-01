Though a bit late this winter, Jumla started witnessing snowfall since Tuesday morning.

Snowfall continued throughout Jumla including the district headquarters on Thursday, also bringing the temperatures down in those areas.

The snowfall has made farmers happy too as their crops had started to wither in the absence of rainfall. Snow is considered beneficial for winter crops like wheat and barley.

See some pictures taken by Tej Dong, Urja and Saroj Shahi.