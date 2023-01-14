Sandeep Lamichhane released on bail

Suspended cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has been released on bail after posting a bail bond of Rs 2 million on Friday.

Hearing an appeal against the Kathmandu District Court’s order to send Lamichhane to judicial custody in the case of raping a minor, a joint bench of judges Dhruba Raj Nanda and Ramesh Dhakal at the Patan High Court had on Thursday ordered Lamichhane’s release on a bail of Rs 2 million.

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) had suspended Lamichhane from the national team after he was accused of rape.

CAN is preparing to discuss with legal professionals whether it can lift his suspension and bring him back into the national team or not.

According to CAN President Chatur Bahadur Chand, CAN will also seek suggestions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) on the matter. CAN will take a decision only after that, Chand added.

After his release on Friday, Lamichhane said that he would first spend some time with his family. He also said that he would return to the cricket field soon.

Lamichhane will live in Kathmandu after his release. His father Chandra Narayan said that they left Chitwan and have been living in Kathmandu ever since the case began.

The Patan High Court ordered Lamichhane’s release on five conditions on Friday. He will be sent back to prison if he is found to have violated those conditions.

The court has prohibited Lamichhane from traveling abroad. He is also required to obtain permission from the District Police Range Kathmandu for leaving the Kathmandu Valley.

The court has also asked the police to monitor his activities.