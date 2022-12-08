Kirat community celebrates Udhauli (Pictures)

Udhauli, a cultural festival of the Kirat community, began on Thursday.

The Kirat community marks the festival by worshiping and thanking nature for a good harvest. They also perform a dance called Dhan Nach holding each other’s hands during Udhauli.

The festival is celebrated for 15 days during the winter season every year.

On Wednesday, people from the Kirat community celebrated the festival with great enthusiasm at an event organized at Hattiban in Lalitpur, too.

Here are some pictures of the celebration.