Earthquake kills six in Doti (Pictures)

An earthquake struck far-western Nepal on Tuesday night, causing loss of lives and property in Doti district.

Six people died in Purvi Chauki Rural Municipality-3 as their houses collapsed in the earthquake, according to Doti’s Chief District Officer Kalpana Shrestha.

Six others who were injured have been rescued and airlifted by helicopter to the district hospital for treatment.

The 6.6-magnitude earthquake with its epicenter at Khaptad National Park occurred at 2:12 AM.

Eight houses in Purvi Chauki have been completely damaged in the earthquake.

Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel have been deployed in the quake-affected areas.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has directed the authorities concerned to expedite rescue and relief works in the quake-affected areas.

A team of Nepal Army has already been dispatched for rescue operation along with food and tents for the affected.

