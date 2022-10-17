Final farewell to Satya Mohan Joshi (Pictures)

The government paid a final farewell to Man of the Century Satya Mohan Joshi with state honors on Sunday.

A contingent of Nepal Police offered a condolence salute to the late culture expert and historian.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had paid final tribute to Joshi by draping his body with the national flag at the Lalitpur Metropolitan City office premises.

Ministers, top leaders of political parties, artists and general public had also paid their last respects to the late Joshi.

Joshi passed away at the age of 103 on Sunday morning.

Here are some pictures.