Women from the Tharu community are observing fast on the second day of the Jitiya festival on Sunday.

One of the major festivals of the Tharu community, the Jitiya festival is celebrated for three days from the seventh to ninth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Ashwin.

Tharu women observe a strict fast during this festival for the good health and longevity of their children and family.

Here are some pictures taken on Sunday.